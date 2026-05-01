Caio Henrique Injury: Option to face Metz

Henrique (thigh) is part of Monaco's match squad for Saturday's clash against Metz.

Henrique is set to return to action after training fully during the week, but he might not yet take a starting spot following a two-month absence. While his return may be handled with caution, he could eventually push for minutes, with the recently convincing duo of Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi at risk of seeing their playing time reduced. The Brazilian has delivered one assist from 19 chances created over 21 league appearances (17 starts) this season.