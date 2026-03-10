Caio Henrique Injury: Should return in April

Henrique (thigh) should return in April following the injury he suffered in Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain, according to Cahe Mota of Globo.

Henrique suffered a thigh injury that is expected to sideline him for several weeks, with reports indicating April as the earliest possible return. This is a major blow for Monaco after losing both starting wing-backs against PSG, and the available replacements are not all natural fits in those roles. Kassoum Ouattara (calf) if fit or Christian Mawissa Elebi are the most likely options to fill the left flank until Henrique gets back up to full speed.