Caio Henrique Injury: Trains fully, should return

Henrique (thigh) resumed full team training this week and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Metz, according to Luke Entwistle of Get French Football News.

Henrique had been working through partial sessions in recent weeks as Monaco managed his return carefully following a thigh injury, and his progression to full training is a positive development heading into the weekend. Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi have been covering on the left defensive flank during his absence, and while Henrique should make the squad against Metz, the club will prioritize easing him back before restoring him to the starting role for the final fixtures of the season.