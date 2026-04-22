Caio Henrique Injury: Trains in full

Henrique (thigh) was spotted training in full and is in contention for Saturday's clash against Toulouse, the club posted.

Henrique had been limited to warmup work at the end of last week and was unavailable for the Auxerre fixture, making his progression to full sessions a significant step forward in his recovery. The left back has been covered by Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi during his absence, and while he could be eased back in from the bench rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup, his return is a welcome boost for the Diagonale heading into the final stretch of the season.