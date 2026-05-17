Caio Henrique Injury: Trains individually, focus on WC

Henrique (calf) has returned to individual training but will not be an option for Sunday's season finale at Strasbourg, with his primary focus now being fully fit for Brazil at the World Cup this summer, according to the club.

Henrique ends the campaign with two assists, 36 chances created, 118 crosses, 49 corners and 39 tackles across 31 appearances in all competitions for Monaco, having been one of the Diagonale's most important attacking outlets from left-back throughout the season before the calf issue disrupted his final weeks. Simon Adingra will continue covering on the left flank for the Strasbourg finale, with the club now focused entirely on ensuring Henrique is ready and available for the Selecao when the World Cup begins.