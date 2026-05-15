Caio Henrique Injury: Unlikely for season finale

Henrique (calf) was absent from Friday's open training session and is unlikely to be available for Sunday's season finale at Strasbourg, according to La Diagonale.

Henrique had been managing right calf discomfort since missing the Lille fixture, and his absence from the training pitch heading into the final weekend makes his involvement in Monaco's last trip of the season look increasingly unlikely. The club has not ruled him out entirely but coach Sebastien Pocognoli's communication left little doubt that the Brazilian left-back will not make the journey to Alsace, with Simon Adingra and Christian Mawissa Elebi expected to continue covering on the left flank. The focus for Henrique now shifts entirely to being fit for Brazil's World Cup preparations.