Caio Henrique News: Calm season at left-back

Henrique made 35 appearances for Monaco accross all competitions in the 2024-25 season, providing six assists.

Henrique's creativity from the full-back position added an extra dimension to Monaco's attack, although his minutes significantly decreased compared to his last full season in 2022, with nearly 1,000 fewer minutes in Ligue 1. He was likely cautiously managed this season after returning from a long-term knee injury that sidelined him for most of the 2023-24 campaign. That said, his ability to deliver precise crosses and create goal-scoring opportunities was instrumental in helping the team secure third place in the French top flight and qualify directly for the next Champions League.