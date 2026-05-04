Caio Henrique News: Instant impact off bench

Caio Henrique assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Metz.

Caio Henrique slipped a pass into the box late into second half stoppage time Saturday to assist the game-winning goal in Monaco's 2-1 win at Metz. The appearance marked the versatile defender's first minutes following a thigh injury that had left him sidelined since mid-March. Once fully fit, expect Caio Henrique to slot back into the starting XI.