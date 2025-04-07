Caio Henrique News: Sends in six crosses in loss

Henrique created one chance, sent in six crosses (three accurate) and drew two fouls during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Brest.

Henrique bounced back from the quiet performance on the previous game, threatening the opposition with his dangerous crosses as usual. However, this time his teammates couldn't convert any of the occasions generated into goals. With five assists over 21 league appearances, the left-back is having a decent campaign but it's still far from what he was able to produce before the serious knee injury that he had last year.