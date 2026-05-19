Cajetan Lenz News: Signs with Hoffenheim

Lenz has completed a transfer to Hoffenheim from Bochum, according to his new club.

Lenz is making a move to the first tier of German football after a full season in Bundesliga 2 with Bochum, as the midfielder inks a long-term contract with Hoffenheim. This is after a season in which he earned 35 appearances, earning two goals and two assists in the process. At the age of 19, it will likely take him some time to break the squad, although he seems to be a player of the future.