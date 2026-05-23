Caleb Ekuban headshot

Caleb Ekuban Injury: Doubtful for Lecce tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Ekuban (undisclosed) "is unlikely to be available for Sunday's game," coach Daniele De Rossi stated.

Ekuban picked up an undisclosed injury in training and could be sidelined for the season finale. He usually has a secondary role, but Genoa are dealing with a few issues up front, as Vitinha (suspension) and Junior Messias (calf) are missing and Jeff Ekhator (foot) is questionable.

Caleb Ekuban
Genoa
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