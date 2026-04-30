Caleb Ekuban Injury: Good to go for Atalanta tilt
Ekuban (undisclosed) "has practiced with us for the past two days and is fit for Saturday," coach Daniele De Rossi stated.
Ekuban will make a quick return after sitting out one match due to muscular discomfort and will split minutes with Vitinha, Jeff Ekhator and Loreno Colombo in the two-man front-line. He has been deployed as a sub in his last four appearances, scoring once and adding two shots (two on target) and one cross (zero accurate).
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