Caleb Ekuban Injury: Good to go for Atalanta tilt

Ekuban (undisclosed) "has practiced with us for the past two days and is fit for Saturday," coach Daniele De Rossi stated.

Ekuban will make a quick return after sitting out one match due to muscular discomfort and will split minutes with Vitinha, Jeff Ekhator and Loreno Colombo in the two-man front-line. He has been deployed as a sub in his last four appearances, scoring once and adding two shots (two on target) and one cross (zero accurate).