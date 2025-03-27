Caleb Ekuban Injury: Probable for Juventus meeting

Ekuban (thigh) "has been training regularly, and I think he'll be fit for Saturday," coach Patrick Vieira relayed.

Ekuban is likely to limit his absence to just one fixture thanks to the break and will resume providing depth in multiple attacking roles. He has started just three times this season but has been effective off the bench, recording three assists, three shots (one on target), three chances created and one cross (one accurate) in his last five displays (one start).