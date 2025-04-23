Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Ekuban headshot

Caleb Ekuban Injury: Will sit out Lazio tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Ekuban (undisclosed) hasn't been called up for Wednesday's game versus Lazio, Genoa announced.

Ekuban got hurt in one of the final practices and will be properly assessed after the fixture. He could have gotten a chance over Andrea Pinamonti given the short turnaround from the upcoming match, but the starter should stay in the XI, with Jeff Ekhator as his top deputy, while Vitinha could be used in a different role.

Caleb Ekuban
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now