Caleb Ekuban Injury: Will sit out Lazio tilt

Ekuban (undisclosed) hasn't been called up for Wednesday's game versus Lazio, Genoa announced.

Ekuban got hurt in one of the final practices and will be properly assessed after the fixture. He could have gotten a chance over Andrea Pinamonti given the short turnaround from the upcoming match, but the starter should stay in the XI, with Jeff Ekhator as his top deputy, while Vitinha could be used in a different role.