Caleb Ekuban News: Assists both goals against Venezia

Published on February 18, 2025

Ekuban assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Monday's 2-0 victory against Venezia.

Ekuban had an assist double Monday, first finding Andrea Pinamonti in the 82nd minute before assisting Maxwell Cornet's goal in the 86th minute. He did this all in only 30 minutes off the bench, as he would only appear as a substitute. He now has three goal contributions on the season in only 10 appearances (two starts).

