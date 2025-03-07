Caleb Ekuban News: Dishes helper in Cagliari game

Ekuban assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Cagliari.

Ekuban drew a rare start over Andrea Pinamonti and capitalized on it by teeing Maxwel Cornet with a pinpoint low-driven feed after escaping down the right wing. He's up to three assists in the season, all coming in the last four matches, where he has added three shots (one on target), three key passes and one cross (one accurate).