Caleb Ekuban News: Hits the net versus Torino

Ekuban scored one goal to go with three shots (two on target) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Torino.

Ekuban got his first start over Vitinha in 2026 and made the most of his increased minutes, finding the target with a clinical finish from inside the box, doubling his team's lead in the first half. He has scored twice in his last five appearances, adding seven shots (three on target), two key passes and one cross (zero accurate).