Caleb Ekuban News: Scores game winner

Ekuban scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.

Ekuban would appear off the bench with 35 minutes to play and end up being the hero of Sunday's outing, as the attacker found the back of the net in the 84th minute for the game winner. He is now up to four goals on the season, also adding one assist. He still has yet to register 1,000 minutes of play this season, as he has only started in six of his 27 appearances, appearing to be a decent shout when given a bit of time on the field.