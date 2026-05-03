Caleb Ekuban News: Wins one tackle in Atalanta match

Ekuban (thigh) drew one foul and had one tackle (one won) in 34 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Atalanta.

Ekuban saw decent playing time off the bench but didn't pick up stats on the offensive end. He'll try to challenge Vitinha, Jeff Ekhator and Lorenzo Colombo, who all started in this one, in the last three matches. He has scored once and posted two shots (two on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle (one won) in his last five cameos.