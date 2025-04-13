Fantasy Soccer
Caleb Okoli headshot

Caleb Okoli News: Scores on header

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Okoli scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 63rd minute.

Okoli earned his first goal contribution in 18 appearances on the campaign, as he headed one home off a cross from Bilal Khannouss in the 74th minute. The shot on target marked just his second of the season. Additionally, this marked the eighth time this season that he tallied at least 40 completed passes.

