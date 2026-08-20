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Caleb Wiley Injury: Set for return after long layoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Wiley (groin) has been included among those available for Monday's season opener against Fulham, according to coach Xabi Alonso. "With the other players, let's see. We will check and assess them, but for sure because of the World Cup they came back a little bit later and will need a little more time, but they are all available and can be selected in the line-up against Fulham, for sure."

Wiley's season was disrupted early when a lingering adductor injury cut short his loan at Watford, where he'd managed just five Championship appearances, continuing a difficult run since joining from Atlanta United in 2024 that has yet to include a senior Chelsea appearance. His inclusion among the available players marks a significant step forward after that setback, though it remains to be seen how large a role he'll play as he works to finally break into manager Xabi Alonso's squad.

Caleb Wiley
Chelsea
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