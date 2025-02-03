Caleb Wiley News: Leaves Strasbourg, joins Watford

Wiley has been recalled from his loan with Strasbourg and will head to Watford on loan from Chelsea, according to his parent club.

Wiley will return from France to England for the second half of the campaign, although he won't return to Chelsea, instead being loaned to Watford. This comes after only seeing two appearances (one start) all season, with shoulder surgery hindering the end of his say in France. He will likely see much more time with Watford, hoping to push for more minutes and earn a role in England after his move over from MLS play a little under a year ago.