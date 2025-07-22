Caleb Wiley News: Returns to Watford on loan

Wiley has completed a return to Watford on loan from Chelsea for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

Wiley spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford, where he featured in 10 games across all competitions, and he is now joining them again on a season-long loan. He joined the Blues in July 2024 from MLS side Atlanta United and represented his country at the Olympic Games in Paris last summer. He remained in France for the first half of the season, making six appearances for Strasbourg before moving to Watford in the winter transfer window.