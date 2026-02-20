Calero Injury: Could be available Saturday

Calero (quadriceps) might be available to play against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, manager Manolo Gonzalez told media Friday. "If there's nothing new, the whole squad should be available to travel to Madrid."

Calero picked up the injury in the last game against Villarreal, and while he wasn't spotted in training earlier in the week, it seems he'll still travel to Madrid for a tough matchup against Atletico. Calero has been a regular starter for Espanyol this season and has been part of the XI in 17 of his 19 appearances.