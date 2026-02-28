Calero Injury: Could be sidelined Sunday

Calero (muscular) is dealing with some discomfort and could miss Sunday's clash against Elche, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in the press conference.

Calero is still battling muscular discomfort and could being sidelined for Sunday's matchup against Elche. The defender will be evaluated over the next few hours to determine whether he can get the green light, but if he's ruled out, it would be a real setback for the Catalans given he's a locked-in starter along the back line when healthy. If he can't go, Clemens Riedel is in line to step into the starting XI and fill that vacancy in defense.