Calero Injury: Not training Friday

Calero was pulled at halftime last match for undisclosed reasons and was not seen in training Friday, one day ahead of Saturday's showdown with Celta Vigo. The defender appears to be dealing with some discomfort and is now a real question mark for the clash with the Celeste. If he is ruled out, Clemens Riedel is in line to step into the starting XI and hold down the spot until Calero is cleared to return.