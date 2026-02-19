Calero Injury: Remains doubtful

Calero (quadriceps) is still in recovery and wasn't spotted in team training Thursday, making him a doubt for Saturday's clash against Atletico, according to El 1900.

Calero was subbed off at halftime against Villarreal after taking a knock to his quadriceps, an issue that already ruled him out of the last match versus Celta Vigo. The defender is still in recovery mode and was not back in full team training Thursday, putting his availability for Saturday's showdown with the Colchoneros in serious doubt. If he cannot turn things around in time, Clemens Riedel is lined up to step into the back line once again for the Catalans.