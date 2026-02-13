Calero Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Calero (quadriceps) wasn't spotted in team training Friday and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Celta Vigo, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in the press conference. "Calero is out."

Calero was pulled at halftime last match due to a quadriceps issue and was not seen in training Friday, ruling him out of Saturday's showdown with Celta Vigo. The defender is dealing with a quadriceps issue and the medical staff decided not to take any risks with him. Clemens Riedel is in line to step into the starting XI since Calero is an undisputed starter for the Catalans and his absence forces a change in the backline.