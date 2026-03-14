Calero Injury: Ruled out until break

Calero (undisclosed) won't be an option until after the March international break to allow him to recover fully from his issues, according to coach Manolo Gonzalez.

Calero has been dealing with lingering muscle issues and hasn't been able to fully shake off the discomfort, so the staff and coach Manolo Gonzalez opted to shut him down until after the March international break to give him the time needed to recover properly and get back to 100 percent. In the meantime, Clemens Riedel is set to take over the starting role in central defense for the Catalans.