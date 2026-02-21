Calero News: Finds starting role
Calero (quadriceps) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Atletico Madrid.
Calero is in the starting XI for the matchup against Atletico Madrid after missing the previous clash against Celta Vigo with a quadriceps injury. The defender has been a mainstay in the starting XI, making 17 starts across 19 appearances this season, and his return should help solidify the back line.
