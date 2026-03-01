Calero News: Fit for Elche game

Calero (undisclosed) is a bench option for Sunday's clash versus Elche.

Calero was in doubt because of a muscular injury but won't miss time, although he'll begin as a sub rather than starting as he normally does. Clemens Riedel is filling in for him from the get-go. Calero has logged at least one clearance in 14 consecutive appearances, amassing 70, adding 17 blocks and 17 interceptions and contributing to two clean sheets over that span.