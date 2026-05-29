Calero headshot

Calero News: Leaving Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Calero has departed Espanyol for free agency, according to his former club.

Calero is ending his long career with Espanyol following the 2025/26 season, as the defender spent the past seven campaigns with the club. He has been a regular defender for them in nearly every season since joining, leading him to 24 starts in 28 appearances this last campaign, while having over 150 appearances with the club all-time. At age 30, he still has plenty of time left in his career, likely to find a new home in Spain once again.

Calero
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now