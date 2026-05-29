Calero News: Leaving Espanyol

Calero has departed Espanyol for free agency, according to his former club.

Calero is ending his long career with Espanyol following the 2025/26 season, as the defender spent the past seven campaigns with the club. He has been a regular defender for them in nearly every season since joining, leading him to 24 starts in 28 appearances this last campaign, while having over 150 appearances with the club all-time. At age 30, he still has plenty of time left in his career, likely to find a new home in Spain once again.