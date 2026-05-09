Calero News: Set for suspension
Calero is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.
Calero suffered a fifth yellow card of the season Saturday and is now set for a ban, as the defender will miss the match against Athletic on Wednesday. He will then return to face Osasuna on May 17 with only one match to go after. He is a starter, so this will force a change, with Clemens Riedel as a likely replacement.
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