Calero News: Suspension over
Calero has cleared his one-game ban after Wednesday's match against Athletic Club.
Calero made five straight starts prior to his absence in the midweek clash, so he should have a good chance to return in Clemens Riedel's place going forward. The experienced defender is averaging 4.7 clearances and 1.0 interceptions per game this campaign, but he lacks offensive upside in his center-back role.
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