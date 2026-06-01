Callum Elder Injury: Left out of Australia's squad

Elder (knee) has not been included in Australia's World Cup squad, bringing a disappointing end to his tournament hopes after undergoing knee surgery in early March.

Elder had been working against the clock to prove his fitness following the procedure at Derby County, but the recovery timeline ultimately proved too tight for coach Tony Popovic to include the experienced left-back in his final 26-man roster. Elder ends the season with one goal and five assists across 28 appearances for Derby County before the injury struck, and will now focus on a full recovery ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.