Callum Elder Injury: Still recovering from knee surgery

Elder (knee) underwent surgery on his knee in early March and was ruled out for up to six weeks, with his availability for the World Cup with Australia now in question given the extended timeline of his recovery, according to Derby County head coach John Eustace.

Elder has yet to return to action following the procedure, making any potential call-up for the tournament contingent entirely on how quickly he can prove his fitness between now and the squad announcement. The left-back is not expected to be in contention for a starting role with Australia regardless, but his experience and versatility make him a useful depth option for the Socceroos if he can demonstrate his fitness in time. Elder had made 28 appearances for Derby County this season before the injury struck, contributing one goal and five assists across the campaign.