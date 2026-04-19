Callum Hudson-Odoi headshot

Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Could miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Hudson-Odoi is set for scans to determine if he can return this season, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Jak Netting of Vavel. "It's a serious injury. It's very bad news for us. He had a scan and now it's about trying to understand if he can recover before the end of the season."

Hudson-Odoi was feared of a muscle injury, and with the injury now deemed "serious," he is set for scans to determine if he can return again this season. It will be up to scans in the coming days, hopefully ending up on the better side of the injury. It will determine if he can play again this season, which would be an unfortunate way to end the season, just one short of tying a career high for goal contributions in a season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest
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