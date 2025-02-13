Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Could see the field Saturday

Hudson-Odoi (groin) is questionable for Saturday's match against Fulham, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Paul Taylor of The Atheltic. "He joined the group yesterday and he was also part of the sessions today. We still have tomorrow to assess him. I am positive but we still need him to be 100 percent, let's wait but I'm positive."

Hudson-Odoi could be back Saturday, with the attacker returning to training Thursday and Wednesday. However, he will still need to be tested ahead of the match, with a late fitness test likely deciding his fitness. That said, the club will want him at full health before risking to play him, so his availability for Saturday will likely be completely dependent on his testing. With such caution around the player, he may end up on the bench instead of his regular starting role if selected.