Callum Hudson-Odoi headshot

Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 11:13am

Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) is out for the remainder of the season, according to Paul Taylor of The Athletic.

Hudson-Odoi was feared to be missing the rest of the season, and that is now in place, as the attacker has been ruled out for the final five games. This is an unfortunate end to a solid season for him, as he bagged three goals and four assists in 30 appearances (21 starts), continuing to be one of their top attacking options. With the club not completely out of the relegation battle yet, they will need all hands on deck to make up the space left by Hudson-Odoi, with Dilane Bakwa, Dan Ndoye and Omari Hutchinson likely to earn even more time.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Callum Hudson-Odoi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Callum Hudson-Odoi See More
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
42 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
45 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
49 days ago