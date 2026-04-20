Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Done for season

Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) is out for the remainder of the season, according to Paul Taylor of The Athletic.

Hudson-Odoi was feared to be missing the rest of the season, and that is now in place, as the attacker has been ruled out for the final five games. This is an unfortunate end to a solid season for him, as he bagged three goals and four assists in 30 appearances (21 starts), continuing to be one of their top attacking options. With the club not completely out of the relegation battle yet, they will need all hands on deck to make up the space left by Hudson-Odoi, with Dilane Bakwa, Dan Ndoye and Omari Hutchinson likely to earn even more time.