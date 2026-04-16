Callum Hudson-Odoi headshot

Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Leaves stadium on crutches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Hudson-Odoi went down with an injury after playing as a substitute in Thursday's Europa League win over Porto and was seen walking on crutches after the match, per reporter Thomas Gibson.

Hudson-Odoi is now dealing with an issue that could force him to miss the weekend's matchup versus Burnley, which would mark his first league absence since Jan. 3. The attacker is one of the team's most talented playmakers, so his loss could impact their ability to generate offensive play. Dan Ndoye and Omari Hutchinson will be in line to start on the wings if Hudson-Odoi is ruled out.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest
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