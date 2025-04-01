Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Left out Tuesday

Hudson-Odoi is out for Tuesday's match against Manchester United due to undisclosed injury.

Hudson-Odoi does not make the call, leaving people to fear the attacker has suffered an injury. The club's manager speculated that a few players were feeling some pain from Saturday's FA Cup match and needed to be checked, with Hudson-Odoi appearing to be one of them. That said, the club will hope it is only a minor issue, as he is a major part of this team and will be critical if they want to remain in the top four of the league.