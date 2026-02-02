Hudson-Odoi was unable to come out for the second half of Sunday's draw against the Eagles after picking up a shoulder injury in the opening period. The forward is set to undergo scans in the coming days and will be hoping the issue proves to be minor, as he has remained a regular fixture in Forest's frontline, starting half of the club's matches since the beginning of the year. Dilane Bakwa or Ryan Yates who replaced him at the break and could be in line for an expanded roles if Hudson-Odoi is forced to miss time during his recovery.