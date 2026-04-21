Callum Hudson-Odoi headshot

Callum Hudson-Odoi Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 10:12am

Hudson-Odoi has undergone quadriceps surgery and will be out until this summer's preseason, according to his club.

Hudson-Odoi was already known to be out for the remainder of the season, but that has been further confirmed Tuesday, as the attacker will now undergo surgery on the injury. This will hopefully heal him of the problems as they head into the 2026/27 season, set to return once pre-season training starts. The major question is if this will be an injury he can come back from the same, as he is a key piece of the team when at their best, notching three goals and four assists in 30 appearances (21 starts) this season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest
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