Callum Hudson-Odoi headshot

Callum Hudson-Odoi News: Assist Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Hudson-Odoi assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Manchester City.

Hudson-Odoi would be lucky enough to be credited with an assist after finding Elliot Anderson for a goal, even though the thunderous strike was not so much set up by the pass. Hudson-Odoi earns his second goal contribution in their past three games, a good sign after he went almost two months without one previously. He's up to three goals and two assists in 27 league appearances (18 starts) this season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest
