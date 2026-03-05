Callum Hudson-Odoi News: Assist Wednesday
Hudson-Odoi assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Manchester City.
Hudson-Odoi would be lucky enough to be credited with an assist after finding Elliot Anderson for a goal, even though the thunderous strike was not so much set up by the pass. Hudson-Odoi earns his second goal contribution in their past three games, a good sign after he went almost two months without one previously. He's up to three goals and two assists in 27 league appearances (18 starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Callum Hudson-Odoi See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2720 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Callum Hudson-Odoi See More