Callum Hudson-Odoi News: Assists on two chances

Hudson-Odoi assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Hudson-Odoi created a pair of chances and was rewarded with an assist during Sunday's rout. The attacker didn't put any shots on goal but he was a good playmaker throughout the match. He was solid with the chances he created and could have had a second assist with better finishing from his strikers.