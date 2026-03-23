Callum Hudson-Odoi headshot

Callum Hudson-Odoi News: Assists on two chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Hudson-Odoi assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Hudson-Odoi created a pair of chances and was rewarded with an assist during Sunday's rout. The attacker didn't put any shots on goal but he was a good playmaker throughout the match. He was solid with the chances he created and could have had a second assist with better finishing from his strikers.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Callum Hudson-Odoi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Callum Hudson-Odoi See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago