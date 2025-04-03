Callum Hudson-Odoi News: Fit to face Villa

Hudson-Odoi (personal) is an option for Saturday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo, per Sky Sports.

Hudson-Odoi looks to be back in there fold after missing the club's last outing unexpectedly, with the attacker now cleared to be an option once again. He will look to see his starting spot back immediately, as he is a regular starter, seeing five goals and two assists in his 25 appearances (22 starts) this season.