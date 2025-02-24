Fantasy Soccer
Callum Hudson-Odoi News: Nets opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Hudson-Odoi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Newcastle United.

Hudson-Odoi was back in the starting XI for the first time following his absence of three games, seeing the full 90 in the loss. He scored the opening goal of the match as well, marking his fourth goal and sixth goal contribution of the season. He now has two goals in his past three appearances and a goal in each of his last two starts.

