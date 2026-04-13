Callum Hudson-Odoi headshot

Callum Hudson-Odoi News: Provides assist for equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Hudson-Odoi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Aston Villa.

Hudson-Odoi picked up the assist on Neco Williams' 38th minute equalizer, bringing down Ola Aina's cross before slipping a perfectly weighted pass into Williams, who drilled a low finish inside the near post to pull Forest level. He was one of Forest's most dangerous attacking outlets over the full 90 minutes, ending the match with one assist, two shots and five chances created, matching his season high. Hudson-Odoi is in solid form right now, racking up three assists across his last four Premier League appearances for Forest.

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest
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