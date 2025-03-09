Callum Hudson-Odoi News: Scores game-winning goal

Hudson-Odoi scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Hudson-Odoi was the hero Saturday, as his goal in the dying minutes of the match would lead to their win. This marks his fifth goal of the season, with it being his second goal in his past four outings. He now has seven goal contributions in 24 appearances (21 starts) this season.