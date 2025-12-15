Hudson-Odoi had perhaps the best game of his career Sunday as he was directly involved in all three of his side's goals in his first start since Nov. 1. He opened up the scoring in the 28th minute and then secured his brace in the 50th minute, both assisted by Ibrahim Sangare. He then returned the favor to Sangare, assisting his excellent goal in the 79th minute. The three goal contributions marked his first since Aug. 24, so this was truly a performance that came out of nowhere. He will look to build off this performance next Monday at Fulham, but another performance like this should not be expected.